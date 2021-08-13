Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce hosts Putt Putt Tournament

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Friday, The Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce held their annual Cowboys & Aliens Putt-Putt Tournament at the Outback Golf Park.

Many public officials were in attendance including Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei and Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.

Chamber President Matt Hunter says he's glad they got the ball rolling on this annual event.

"It really is just a fun tournament," Hunter said. "Scoring is not serious. Anybody can put a golf ball, and you don't have to be good to do it. We came up with years ago, and it has just been a great event."

Money raised from the event will go toward future projects sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.