Portneuf River gets a refresh

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf River is set to get its annual bath this weekend.

On Saturday, the Pocatello community will help clean the section of the river from Raymond Park to the J.R. Simplot Plant.

“Thanks to the efforts of our community volunteers, we’re finding less trash in and on the river each year,” said Jenna Dohman, Environmental Technician with the City of Pocatello. “The cleanup helps to restore water quality, improves the Portneuf as a habitat for wildlife, and makes a more enjoyable floating experience for people on the river.”

The annual event is a shared effort between the City of Pocatello, Idaho State University’s Stream Ecology Center, Sagebrush Steppe Land Trust, and Portneuf Valley Partners.