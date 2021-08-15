Skip to Content
By
today at 9:12 AM
Published 9:50 AM

City hosts 2021 Chubbuck Days Celebration

2021 Chubbuck Days Festival at Contant Park
KIFI
2021 Chubbuck Days Festival at Contant Park

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, the City of Chubbuck hosted its annual festival at Cotant Park as part of their Chubbuck Days celebration. 

Chubbuck days also included weekend events such as a 5K fun run, movie at Stuart Park, and Saturday morning's parade. 

Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England says events like this are needed in the community. 

"Life gets to be so structured sometimes, and your time is so segmented with things you have to do," England said. "It's just nice to have a day every once in a a while to just kind of kick back and enjoy. That is the intent of this."

England said this year's parade is possibly the highest attended parade they have ever had. 

