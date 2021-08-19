Tagged with tracker, Asian giant hornet leads state to nest

AP Idaho

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Washington state agriculture workers have discovered their first Asian giant hornet nest. The Bellingham Herald reports it was found Thursday morning north of Seattle near the Canadian border not far from where a resident saw a live Asian giant hornet on Aug. 11. The Washington State Department of Agriculture says state agriculture staff netted three of the hornets, tagged them with trackers and released them. One of the hornets led the team to the nest. State entomologists will next make plans to eradicate the nest in part because the invasive insects can decimate entire hives of honeybees.