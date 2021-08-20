Skip to Content
News
By
New
today at 8:55 PM
Published 9:16 PM

Greek Fest makes its return to Pocatello

Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello, ID
KIFI
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Pocatello, ID

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Gate City is going Greek in a big way this weekend.

This Saturday, Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church is hosting the annual Pocatello Greek Festival.

The event is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m at the church on 518 N 5th Ave.

More than 5,000 pastries have been handmade and packaged in preparation for this year's event. 

Father Constantine Zozos says there's something for Greeks of all ages no matter where you come from. 

"It's just a great family gathering," Zosos said. "It's sort of like the end of the summer and to celebrate it by coming together. We are asking everybody to be a Greek for the day."

Local News / Pocatello / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content