Back to school in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - On Monday, Blackfoot High School freshman arrived on campus to experience their first day as a Bronco.

Assistant Principal Joseph Abercrombie looks forward to the first day of school every year.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, I'm probably an 11," Abercrombie said. "I am always excited for the first day. Ask me again in about a month or two, and that number may start to come down."

Blackfoot’s first day was for incoming freshman only, designed to get ninth graders adjusted to what their schedule is going to look like every day.

"We are really excited to get our students back in the building," said Principal Roger Thomas. "We know that face-to-face instruction is the most important and getting them in a classroom in front of a teacher."

Incoming freshman Hallie Humpherys says she is excited for the upcoming year.

"COVID was really hard, because I didn't get to see my friends," Humpherys said. "It was really good to transition from eighth to ninth grade, with the ninth grade year being super normal."

Blackfoot High School math teacher Amy Wren says she fully supports a return to five day in-person instruction.

"I want kids to be here at school every single day," Wren said. "I didn't like the hybrid schedule. I don't like the online stuff, because I am a contact type of person, and so I want to be able to see them and hug them and all of the things that go along with that."

With everyone coming back on Tuesday, Student Body President Carter Lindsay says he cannot wait to kick off his senior year.

"It will be kind of a rush for both us and the freshman," Lindsay said. "It's really, really exciting to be coming back from all of the regulations and stuff that we have had these past years."