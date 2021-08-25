Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit

AP National

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions in Michigan. A judge says they abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged the state’s election results after Joe Biden’s victory was certified. Federal Judge Linda Parker says the lawsuit last November was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public. Parker told Michigan and Detroit to tally the costs of defending the lawsuit and submit the figures. The judge also ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law. The attorneys include high-profile Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood.