Warming Up for a beautiful Sunday

TONIGHT: We should expect a calm, cool night ahead tonight. Winds will be calm throughout the night. Mostly clear skies are expected with no rain chances at all. Low temperatures get down to the 40's in most places tonight.

TOMORROW: Warmer temperatures is the main change for tomorrow. High's will get into the low 80's for most areas which is about a 5 degree increase compared to today. Mostly sunny skies will continue and no rain chances will be present.

LONG TERM: The smoke that is gone for the weekend will look to come back heading into the work week. Winds ramp up for Monday bringing in a little more haze into the area on that day. Temperatures ramp up again into Monday, but then cool off for the rest of the week. Rain chances are back in the middle of the week with some isolated thunderstorms expected for Wednesday.