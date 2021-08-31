$10k reward offered in deaths of newlywed couple at campsite

AP Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A Moab business contractor has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooting deaths of a newlywed couple at a campsite. KUTV reports that Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner were found dead on August 18 near Moab, in the South Mesa area of the La Sal Mountains. Schulte’s aunt has said the couple told friends a “creepy guy” made them uncomfortable before their deaths. The two women were last seen August 13, leaving a bar in Moab, where they lived and worked. The slayings have left locals nervous and frustrated about the lack of suspects. The donor has asked to remain anonymous.