Navajo Nation reports 74 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is reporting 74 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The numbers released Friday pushed the Navajo Nation’s total to 32,784 cases since the pandemic and 1,407 known deaths. Tribal President Jonathan Nez is pleading for residents not to leave the reservation over the Labor Day weekend. He says the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation where the infection rate for COVID-19 is much lower. Nez previously announced all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.