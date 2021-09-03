Yankees shortstop Torres activated after thumb injury

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Gleyber Torres was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees after missing almost a month with a sprained left thumb. Torres is batting .253 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 99 games. He appeared to be heating up when he was injured while stealing second base against the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 9. The 24-year-old shortstop hit .393 with five RBIs and four doubles in 28 at-bats in eight August games, a span in which the Yankees went 6-2.