Exciting events highlight Eastern Idaho State Fair

News

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a thrilling afternoon at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.

Sunday's festivities featured pari-mutuel racing and Indian relay races. Competitors switched from one horse to the other as they made it around the track.

It was an event that Abe Sireech and his family did not want to miss.

"What brought us here are the relays," Sireech said. "We got a good friend in there who is about to race. We came to watch the beautiful horses too."

Hundreds of people packed the venue to watch an exciting competition and see some pretty fast horses race across the dirt.

However, the horses weren't alone in providing entertainment.

The Nerveless Nocks are hosting their Flying Jetpack Circus all week. The show features a mix of extreme water-skiing, masterful boat maneuvers, light-hearted comedy, and dare-devil stunt artists.

Berry Dalke says the show reminded him of a certain Marvel villain.

"The Green Goblin off of Spider Man is what it reminded me of," Dalke said. "The way that guy was flying around up in the air."

Both Marc Meike and Brandon Schleicher help put on this amazing show, with each beginning their love of water skiing from an early age.

The two men were originally a part of the Tommy Bartlett Waterski Show until this past year due to the pandemic.

Meike says he did not want Bartlett’s legacy to die.

"COVID came and we kind of shut down and now that everything's reopening, we got shows going all over the place," Meike said. "We just came from the Western Idaho Fair, and now we're here and then off to Oklahoma. It just keeps going on."

For Meike and Schleicher, their favorite part is being back in front of a crowd.

"It’s entertaining people and loving watching people enjoy it," Meike said. "That’s the best feeling that I get from it," Meike said.

"The crowd engagement really brings it all together when you're up in the air," Schleicher said.

The fair continues all week through Sept. 11. and welcomes any family wanting to have fun.

"It's a fun place to come and enjoy friends and family," Sireech said.