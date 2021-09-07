COVID-19 cancels Gorsuch Wyoming visit for 2nd year in a row

AP Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — For a second year in a row, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch will not visit the University of Wyoming due to the coronavirus. Gorsuch had been scheduled to visit the law school and campus Sept. 16, giving a talk alongside Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Lynne Boomgaarden in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall. The virus postponed a 2020 visit planned in recognition of the law school’s 100th anniversary. University spokesman Chad Baldwin says rising rates of COVID-19 generally, and not cases at the university specifically, are the reason for cancellation. There are no plans to reschedule.