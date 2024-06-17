Skip to Content
Woman injured when ATV rolls down slope in Blaine County

Blaine County Sheriff
today at 12:36 PM
A 67-year old woman is recovery after being seriously injured in an ATV rollover accident in Blaine County.

The rollover happened Sunday evening in the Slaughterhouse Canyon east of Bellevue.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the woman was driving a 2021 Polaris ATV with three passengers when she lost control on a steep slope, hit a washout area when it rolled.

The woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. None of the passengers were injured, they said.

