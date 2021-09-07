Man arrested after report of shots fired in Rigby

News

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A man is in custody after a report of shots fired in Rigby Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Rigby Police Officers and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the address of 159 East 2nd North in Rigby.

The Rigby Police Department said an argument between two men turned physical and one of the men, Timothy Ales, left the property, then returned with a handgun.

Multiple witnesses stated they then saw him fire it multiple times.

No one was injured.

Ales was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Other charges are pending.