Windy, Warm, Chance of Storms

Partly sunny today with clouds moving in, as a low pressure system digs in to the state. Cold front passage with southwesterly flow, brings convection into the forecast with a 40% chance of scattered storms into the day and evening. Gusty winds 20-30 mph and 30-40+ with storms will end by Saturday with cooler temperatures.

Highs today in the mid to upper 80's. Saturday, cooler with highs in the upper 70's. Lows will drop to upper 40's through weekend. Some smoke clearance is expected with moderate air quality.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

