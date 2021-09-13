Rifle at youth soccer tournament spreads panic in Salt Lake

AP Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who displayed a rifle at a youth soccer tournament, spreading panic through the crowd, wasn’t prompted by anything related to the game. Salt Lake City Police said Monday that no shots were fired and no one has been arrested, but the investigation has shown that the argument wasn’t about soccer. Still, the Deseret News reports the armed parent spread panic through the crowd gathered for the tournament Saturday. People ran to take cover behind cars and screamed that there was an active shooter. US soccer says the team the parent was connected to was expelled from the tournament.