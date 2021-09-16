Mahomes, Jackson face off again when Ravens host Chiefs

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are ready to face off again. This is the fourth straight season Baltimore and Kansas City are playing each other. Jackson has yet to beat Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Baltimore quarterback is 30-5 as a starter in the regular season against everybody else. The Ravens will be at home for Sunday night’s game, but Kansas City won 34-20 at Baltimore last year, and the Chiefs have 11 straight regular-season road victories overall. The Ravens are trying to avoid an 0-2 start after losing their opener for the first time since 2015.