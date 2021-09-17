Hungary: Statue honoring mysterious Bitcoin founder unveiled

AP National Business

By JUSTIN SPIKE

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A bronze statue was unveiled in Hungary’s capital on Thursday which its creators say is the first in the world to pay homage to the anonymous creator of the Bitcoin digital currency. Erected in a business park near the Danube River in Budapest, the bust sits atop a stone plinth engraved with the name of Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the mysterious developer of Bitcoin whose true identity is unknown. The featureless face of the bust, wrapped in a hoodie emblazoned with the Bitcoin logo, is heavily polished to make it reflective like a mirror in which viewers can see themselves. Its creators say they hoped to convey the basic idea of Bitcoin: that it belongs to everyone and no one at the same time.