Wall That Heals now open in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Patriotism has filled the air at Jensen's Grove with the arrival of The Wall That Heals.

The exhibit features a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The replica is 375 feet in length and stands 7.5 feet high at its tallest point.

The names of the 58,281 service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War are engraved on the wall.

"If you know any of the names on this wall, and you go and look at them, you have a sense of relief to know that you have survived," said Vietnam Veteran Fred Saunders, who served 20 years in the United States Air Force.

Vietnam Veteran Boyd Knight says it's important that the community comes out to see this memorial, especially for the youth, who may not know the details of what happened over 50 years ago.

"I think it's very important that the youth see this," Knight said. "If they would come and see the veterans that are here and experience that with them, I think that would make more of an impact on them."

On Friday, U.S. Senator Jim Risch made an appearance at the memorial. He says the meaning of the wall made him think about the huge sacrifices made.

"This is one of those things we always say never forget," Risch said. "One of the best ways to never forget is to keep reminding people with something like this. You can't stand here and look down this wall and see all these names, and not have a deep feeling about what it means to be an American, and how expensive freedom is."

The wall is on display 24 hours a day from now until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19.

For more information on The Wall That Heals, visit here.