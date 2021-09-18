Principal of SW Idaho charter school dies due to COVID-19

AP Idaho

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Officials at a southwestern Idaho public charter school say the school’s principal has died due to COVID-19. The school board at Heritage Community Charter School in Caldwell announced the death of Javier Castaneda in a letter to parents. The school’s website links to a GoFundMe page that says Castaneda died unexpectedly Wednesday as a result of becoming ill with COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and seven children. The school board in the letter first reported by KTVB-TV says the school will provide counseling resources and other support for children at the school. The school has some restrictions in place due to COVID-19. The school made facemasks optional.