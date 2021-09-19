Pocatello hosts Gift of Life Walk/Run

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Organ donors got the help they need thanks to the Pocatello community.

On Saturday, The Portneuf Wellness Complex hosted the annual Gift of Life Walk/Run.

The event featured a 5k and 2k run. Signs were displayed on the lawn of local donors and their story.

Event Organizer Dixie Madsen says she enjoyed seeing donor families participate in the event.

"For a lot of families, this is a really important event," Madsen said. "Recipients are incredibly grateful for the second chance they've been given. Some recipients have met their donor families and some have not. So, for them to be able to just meet a donor family and tell them thank you means a lot."

All of the proceeds are going toward raising awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation in the state of Idaho.