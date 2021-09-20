Lawmakers to discuss vaccine mandate with eye on reconvening

AP Idaho

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lawmakers on a committee that considers state sovereignty issues have bumped up their planned meeting next week to Wednesday to consider President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. The meeting announced Monday is a potential avenue to reconvening the Legislature. The joint Committee on Federalism plans only to take testimony on the mandate. Many Idaho Republican lawmakers are angry with the vaccine mandate announced earlier this month, and some want the Idaho House and Senate to reconvene to outlaw such mandates. But so far, lawmakers haven’t been able to coalesce around a specific piece of legislation House and Senate leaders say is needed to call lawmakers back to Boise.