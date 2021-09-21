European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

AP National

LONDON (AP) — The European Court of Human Rights has backed the conclusion of a British inquiry that Russia was responsible for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko, who died in 2006 after drinking tea laced with a radioactive material. A former agent for the KGB and the post-Soviet successor agency FSB, Litvinenko defected from Russia in 2000 and fled to London. He fell violently ill on Nov. 1, 2006, after drinking tea with two Russian men at a London hotel, and spent three weeks in hospital before he died. His tea was found to have been laced with radioactive polonium-210.