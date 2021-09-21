Suspect taken into custody in Rexburg shooting and stabbing incident

News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has taken a man into custody after a shooting and stabbing incident on Monday in Rexburg.

The suspect, Pierre Lake, was arrested at his residence in Jefferson County on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office says this continues to be an active investigation and they ask that anyone with any information to contact them at (208) 372-5000.

The two people injured in the incident were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Family members have created a go-fund me page.

They say an intruder entered a home injuring the couple. They say the man was shot with a gun.