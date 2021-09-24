Anti-mask mob shuts down Coeur d’Alene school board meeting

AP Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Coeur d’Alene School District’s Board of Trustees canceled a special meeting on Friday to consider a temporary COVID-19 mask mandate after protesters swarmed the building. KREM-TV reports the crowd gathered outside of the Midtown Center Meeting Room at 1 p.m. on Friday. The meeting agenda included a reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year, including masking and quarantine. Earlier this month the board adopted a plan that strongly recommends masks be worn in schools. The school district has seen hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases since the first day of school Sept. 7. The meeting was postponed officials said for safety reasons after the crowd banged on doors and shouted at police.