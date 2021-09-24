Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 6:52 PM

Anti-mask mob shuts down Coeur d’Alene school board meeting

KIFI

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Coeur d’Alene School District’s Board of Trustees canceled a special meeting on Friday to consider a temporary COVID-19 mask mandate after protesters swarmed the building. KREM-TV reports the crowd gathered outside of the Midtown Center Meeting Room at 1 p.m. on Friday. The meeting agenda included a reopening plan for the 2021-2022 school year, including masking and quarantine. Earlier this month the board adopted a plan that strongly recommends masks be worn in schools. The school district has seen hundreds of positive COVID-19 cases since the first day of school Sept. 7. The meeting was postponed officials said for safety reasons after the crowd banged on doors and shouted at police.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content