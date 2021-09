News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend, Pocatello hosted its first-ever Taco Festival at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre.

The two-day event included live music, fun family activities, Lucha Libre wrestling and of course, lots and lots of tacos.

The festival was sponsored by Idaho Central Credit Union, who have sponsored other taco festivals in Jerome and Nampa.