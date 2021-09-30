2nd attack by dogs leads to euthanization

News

By Liz Nagy and Web Staff

PALATINE, Illinois (WLS) — Two dogs at the center of a series of suburban dog attacks were euthanized following the latest attack in Elmwood Park.

The dogs, a pit bull mix and an Akita mix who belong to 22-year-old Meleina Toedoro, were involved in two attacks in Palatine in May. The first happened in the 200-block of West Washington, which injured Amanda Ingram and killed her dog. The second attack happened moments later to Chase Braun; he and his dog were both injured.

She was cited by for more than a dozen ordinance violations.

Teodoro entered a plea deal with the Village of Palatine that allowed her to keep the dogs, sparing them euthanization, if she moved out of the village, according to a lawsuit against the village of Palatine filed by the attack victims.

Then, two months later, the dogs attacked again, this time in Elmwood Park. Steve Heinz said his wife was badly hurt, as was their dog.

Elmwood Park police said it happened again; the two dogs attacked a man who was walking his dog, a lab mi, outside the home near Wellington and 77th Court. The man was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out, and his dog was taken to Elm Grove Animal Hospital in River Grove. “I feel so sorry for the man and for the dog, I really do,” said Jennifer LaRocco, neighbor. “But it was bound to happen.”

There is a warning sign on Teodoro’s home’s fence, but neighbors said the dogs were snarling and typically ready to pounce unrestrained.

Neighbors also saw the attack on the Heinzes and their dog.

“You could tell they were straight to attack. They didn’t have any collars, leashes, anything,” said Sonia Gonzalez, neighbor. “It was bad. Like, I can still hear her scream.”

The dogs were taken into the custody of Cook County Animal Care and Control and were euthanized Wednesday night. The victims of these attacks are suing the village of Palatine and Toedoro.

“The dogs are finally out of civilized society, which they should have been months ago,” said Mike Schostok, attorney at Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard, who is representing the victims.

ABC7 reached out to the owner but she has not responded.

