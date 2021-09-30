Australian state leader quits over corruption investigation

AP National

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The leader of Australia’s most populous state has quit as premier after an anti-corruption watchdog revealed it is investigating her over a secret relationship with a former lawmaker. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said she was left no option while the Independent Commission Against Corruption investigated her. She said it would distract her government at a critical stage of Sydney’s COVID-19 outbreak. The watchdog said it was investigating whether there was conflict between her public duties and her five-year relationship with a former government colleague. She said she had always acted with integrity and her only regret in resigning was not being able to finish the job of ensuring the state’s transition from pandemic restrictions as vaccination rates rise.