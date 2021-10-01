Oregon attorney general sues two counties over gun ordinance

AP Idaho

By ANDREW SELSKY

Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s attorney general has filed lawsuits against two counties that had adopted ordinances that seek to nullify new statewide gun safety laws and declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” In her lawsuits against Yamhill and Harney counties, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum asked the circuit courts in those jurisdictions to declare the ordinances invalid because they conflict with paramount state law. The ordinances, passed by county commissioners in the two counties earlier this year, applied to new firearms regulations. A new state law mandates the safe storage of guns and bans them from the Oregon State Capitol and Portland International Airport.