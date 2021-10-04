Nearly $1 million raised for AIDS Walk

News

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Sunday marked the end of a key fundraising period for the 2021 AIDS Walk Los Angeles, an event that is being held virtually this year because of the pandemic.

So far organizers have received nearly $1 million in total donations.

While Oct. 3 was the deadline for raising funds to qualify for plaques and other prizes, the organization is still accepting donations. The final deadline is Nov. 5.

APLA Health also accepts donations for related causes year-round.

Every year, the event raises essential funding in the fight against HIV/AIDS and sustains the non-profit organization.

APLA Health also plays a role in the fight against homelessness as the group offers housing support services in Los Angeles County.

“We have permanent support of housing that serves families and persons with HIV/AIDS who are homeless, who have mental health illness, who have chemical dependency,” said Terry Goddard, the executive director of Alliance for Housing and Healing.

Goddard believes that addressing the homelessness issue in Los Angeles takes a long-term effort.

“By joining forces with ALPA, our clients are more efficiently able to access services such as food banks, benefits counseling, and comprehensive healthcare and dental needs,” he said.

