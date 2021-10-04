Police: Woman shot by cops after holding son hostage
By KABC Staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A woman who was holding her own son hostage during a custody exchange in South Los Angeles was shot by officers after she stabbed the boy in the neck, police say.
The incident happened Friday evening at a home on West 52nd Street, just east of Broadway.
The Los Angeles Police Department says a woman was holding her own son hostage with a knife during what was supposed to be a custody exchange.
At one point, police say, the women stabbed the boy – believed to be around 11 – in the neck. That’s when officers opened fire, wounding the woman.
The boy and woman were both rushed to a local trauma center for treatment.
