‘Still in shock’: Man mourns loss of granddaughter killed in Kansas City triple shooting

By Nathan Vickers, Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Three families are mourning Saturday in Kansas City following a shooting that killed three people.

Police have not identified the victims, but family members tell KCTV5 that Johnnai Owens, 23, was the woman killed in the shooting.

William King is the grandfather of Owens. King says she was planning to go to a friend’s birthday party on Saturday.

“I’m still in shock right now,” King said. “It’s a terrible event.”

Officers were dispatched to 27th and Spruce shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday. They were told “several people” had been shot. When they arrived, they found three victims, all declared dead at the scene.

King said he and other family members rushed over as soon as they found out what happened on Saturday.

“She was a beautiful person,” King said. “She wanted to be a model. She traveled around. She had a lot of good friends.”

Police are still investigating Saturday night and no arrests have been made in the case.

The family has started a GoFundMe page to assist with funeral costs.

“Keep us in your prayers,” King said. “Keep the King family and the Owens family in your prayers. Talk to your kids and get the guns from them.”

