Supporters of Georgia’s Kemp counterattack after Trump rally

AP Wyoming

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Supporters of Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp are fighting back against Donald Trump and their own party leaders. They are angered by Trump’s Sept. 25 rally in Georgia where the former president again attacked Kemp. Kemp supporters warn that an embrace of Trump, his unproven claims about election fraud and his vendetta against Kemp for not trying to overturn Trump’s loss last year could ruin Republican chances in 2022. Georgia is one of several states currently experiencing Trump-driven infighting. The former president also continues to roil the party’s internal politics in Arizona and Wyoming.