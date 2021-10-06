Massachusetts State Police looking into video allegedly showing off-duty trooper fighting several women

CNN - Regional

By Cheryl Fiandaca

BOSTON (WBZ) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating an altercation involving an off-duty trooper, WBZ-TV’s I-Team has learned.

Sources tell the I-Team at least one trooper could find himself in hot water after a video of what appears to show him fighting with several women surfaced.

The I-Team obtained the video, which appears to show at least one off-duty trooper, the man in the red plaid shirt, involved in an altercation with several women on the street.

At one point, it looks like the women appear to be the aggressors. The trooper on the video appears to be pushing one of the women in the face. The group then appears to surround and physically assault him.

The trooper walks away and goes over to where two other women are on the ground surrounded by men. The video shows him striking and punching the person on the ground

In the end of the video you can see his closed fist.

State police told WBZ-TV they are investigating the incident, in a statement, saying they became aware of the disturbing video and say the actions as depicted in the video are the antithesis of the values and conduct demanded of department members.

Sources say the trooper in the video has been identified and could face criminal prosecution and department disciplinary proceedings. We are also told there may be other troopers in the video who too could be disciplined.

