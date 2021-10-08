Biden signs bill that will give victims of mysterious ‘Havana syndrome’ better medical care

News

By Betsy Klein, CNN

President Joe Biden on Friday signed the HAVANA Act into law, committing the US government to boosting medical support for officials who have been affected by mysterious “Havana syndrome” incidents.

The long-delayed legislation provides support to victims of the “Havana syndrome,” a strange confluence of symptoms that have sickened diplomats, spies and service members around the globe. The bipartisan HAVANA Act — or Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act — authorizes the CIA and the State Department to provide injured employees with more financial support for brain injuries.

“Today, I was pleased to sign the HAVANA Act into law to ensure we are doing our utmost to provide for U.S. Government personnel who have experienced anomalous health incidents. I want to thank Congress for passing it with unanimous bipartisan support, sending the clear message that we take care of our own,” Biden said in a statement Friday, calling the incidents a “top priority” for his administration.

