Utah defeats USC 42-26 in first game since Lowe’s death

AP Utah

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes and ran for another as Utah defeated Southern California 42-26. It was the first game for the Utes since safety Aaron Lowe was killed in a shooting at a post-game party on Sept. 26. Rising was 22 of 28 passing for 306 yards, Brant Kuithe and Tavion Thomas each ran for a touchdown, and Utah won a road game against the Trojans for the first time since 1916.