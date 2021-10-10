Candidate for Lieutenant Governor visits Pocatello

News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Bannock County Democratic Party hosted Lieutenant Governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler at Centennial Park.

Manweiler was born and raised in Pocatello and is currently a practicing attorney in Boise.

She is looking to replace incumbent Janice McGeachin, who is currently running against Brad Little for Governor.

Manweiler says she is running for Lieutenant Governor, because she believes Idaho has become too divisive.

"The single party that is in charge is fracturing and that fracture is showing through in the governor's office, all the way down to the local school districts," Manweiler said. "It's really important that people, candidates step up to reclaim the conversation. That's really what I want to do. I want to reclaim the conversation, because there is an opportunity for Idahoans to come back together."

Election Day is less than a month day happening on Nov. 2.