GBI investigating shooting death of Alamo police officer killed first night on job in Georgia

By LAUREN SENNET, IYANI HUGHES

ALAMO, Georgia (WGCL) — A ‘Blue Alert’ has been issued for the suspect in the murder of an Alamo Police Officer Friday night.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Officer Dylan Harrison, 26, of Dudley, who was a part-time Alamo Police Department officer and a full-time task force agent with the Oconee Drug Task Force in Eastman, Georgia.

Police said Officer Harrison was killed his first night on the job by 43-year-old Damian Anthony Ferguson of Alamo.

A ‘Blue Alert’ has been issued for Ferguson for the shooting Officer Harrison, then fleeing the scene. He has not been found as of yet.

Officer Harrison was in law enforcement since 2018 and leaves behind a wife and six-month-old baby.

