October 10, 2021 11:14 PM
Haunted History Walking Tours now underway

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – SPIRO Paranormal Investigators and Historic Downtown Pocatello are hosting their 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours.

The tours take you around Historic Downtown and inside four of Pocatello's oldest and haunted buildings. 

You may even encounter something out of this world while in these buildings.

Tours begin between 6 and 7 p.m. for the next three Friday and Saturdays. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 

Tickets are available for purchase here.

Cole Sams

Cole is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

