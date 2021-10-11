Germany qualifies for WCup; Russia, Croatia clinch playoffs

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has became the first country to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Germany booked its place with an error-strewn 4-0 win in North Macedonia. Germany’s former under-21 team coach Stefan Kuntz was unable to keep his emotions in check after hsi first win in charge of Turkey. Burak Yilmaz’s penalty in the ninth minute of injury time earned Turkey a dramatic 2-1 win in Latvia to keep its qualification hopes alive. Croatia and Russia ensured at least a playoff place after their respective results in Europe Group H. The Netherlands overpowered Gibraltar 6-0 to remain on course for qualification.