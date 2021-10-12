Ronaldo’s hat trick keeps Portugal near top of Group A

AP National Sports

FARO, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored a hat trick as Portugal cruised past Luxembourg 5-0 to stay close to group leader Serbia in World Cup qualifying. Serbia kept a one-point cushion at the top of Group A by defeating last-place Azerbaijan 3-1 at home. Serbia’s last game is at Portugal in November. Portugal has a game in hand and will play at Ireland before the decisive match against the Serbians. Ronaldo took his record scoring tally to 115 international goals by converting two early penalty kicks and finding the net again near the end. Bruno Fernandes and João Palhinha also scored for Portugal.