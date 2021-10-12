Two election employees fired for shredding voter registration applications

News

By Josh Morgan

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the allegations that two Fulton County employees shredded voter registration ballots.

According to a release, Raffensperger says 300 municipal election-related applications were shredded, something not previously released by Fulton County. The Secretary of State’s Office says it has already launched an investigation into the allegations.

“After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be,” said Raffensperger in the release. “The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance. The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County’s failures.”

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, state law requires election officials to preserve elections documents related to primary or general elections for 24 months after the election.

The release went on to say that Raffensperger is participating in a review under Georgia’s new election law that “could lead to a replacement of the leadership of Fulton County’s elections.”

Fulton County Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman also commented on the apparent discovery of voting tampering:

“The revelation of the wrongdoing by two fired employees in our Elections Department makes me angry. The actions of these two individuals will not disparage the hard and consistent work to improve our elections process and procedures. I applaud the employees who took forward-thinking action and immediately reported the incident. In my book they are the heroes and the story is more about them, not about the malfeasance of two people who acted unlawfully. Some will try to make this incident another part of the “pile-on” to taint Fulton County and our elections operation. But, again, the fact we moved so swiftly to hold these two individuals accountable, says so much more about how fair and transparent our process is, and what we stand for in the pursuit of fair and secure elections.”

Abdur-Rahman also reminded all voters if they experience an issue when they attempt to vote, there is still an option to cast a provisional ballot.

Resident who have questions may contact the Fulton County Department of Registration & Elections at 404-612-7030.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.