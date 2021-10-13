Colorado postal worker is third to be shot and killed in US in the past two days

CNN - National

By Steve Almasy, CNN

A US Postal Service worker in Longmont, Colorado, was shot and killed Wednesday, according to a statement from police.

The postal worker is the third to be killed in the US the past two days, after two USPS employees were shot dead Tuesday in a Memphis postal facility. The FBI said the shooter in Memphis also was a postal employee.

In Longmont, police said officers responding to a call found a postal employee shot in front of neighborhood mailboxes. The worker died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect was wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and blue mask when he ran, according to Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

The US Postal Inspection Service has joined the investigation. The Postal Service said there is no additional information it can release.

In Memphis, many employees returned to work Wednesday, a day after a deadly shooting at the East Lamar Carrier facility, according to CNN affiliate WMC.

The suspect, another postal employee, died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Lisa-Anne Culp, a spokesperson for the FBI’s office in Memphis.

Authorities have not released the names of any of the victims.

