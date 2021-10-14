Alex Murdaugh arrested again on new charges

CNN - National

By Gregory Lemos, CNN

Once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was arrested in Florida on Thursday on suspicion of misappropriating settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family’s longtime housekeeper, authorities said.

The arrest represents just the latest legal challenge for Murdaugh, who survived being shot in the head in September and, authorities said, then admitted it was a conspiracy with a former client to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so his only surviving son could collect an insurance payout.

Murdaugh, who’d been out on bond, was taken into custody in Orlando on Thursday on the latest allegations and faces two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.

“Today is merely one more step in a long process for justice for the many victims in these investigations,” SLED Chief Mark Keel said.

“(Agents) will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of those who were victimized by Alex Murdaugh and others. As I have said previously, we are committed to following the facts wherever they may lead us and we will not stop until justice is served.”

Murdaugh was being held at Florida’s Orange County correctional facility, where he will remain until a hearing about extradition to South Carolina, SLED said.

The South Carolina attorney general’s office will prosecute the latest case, SLED said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

