Investigation under way in Alabama after several people are robbed

By STEPHEN MOODY

Click here for updates on this story

SPANISH FORT, Alabama (WALA) — Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber told FOX 10 that an investigation is under way after a person was robbed in the city and two more people were robbed in Baldwin county. All while selling items.

“I can say that 99.9 percent of these transactions happen without any issues. But over the years we see it where this happens. Three in three nights is a lot in our area. People need to be aware of it and we’re certainly working as quickly and diligently as possible to try to identify and apprehend them,” Chief Barber said

One resident recently bought a PlayStation for her son over Facebook. She says it’s tough to see these things happen in the area.

“People sell stuff to make a living. And people are taking advantage. It’s not fair because people have kids out here. Times are hard”.

While understanding the risks… she said she tried to do everything to keep herself and her family safe.

“I brought my mom with me and he brought his parents with him. We took pictures of each other’s cars and tags. That way if something happened, we had each other’s identification”.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.