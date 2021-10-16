Man arrested after double homicide

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- A man is in custody after a double homicide Friday night.

The Pocatello Police Department says Jesse Leigh was taken into custody at 1:40 a.m. for a double homicide by officers from multiple agencies including Pocatello PD, Chubbuck PD, Bannock County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.

The homicide occurred in the 4200 block of Philbin Rd. at approximately 11:15 p.m. on 10/15/2021.

He was taken into custody without incident and there is no threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.