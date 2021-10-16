Rigby hosts Toys for Tots parade

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - On Saturday, the first-annual Toys for Tots parade made its way to Eastern Idaho, and it wasn't just your standard parade.

This time, everyone was on horseback. It was a concept that event organizer Steve Simmons has implemented in year's past.

"I just moved up here from New Mexico two years ago, and we did this parade down there for about 14 years," Simmons said. "I helped organize it. It was a great event. It’s kind of unique to do a horses-only parade for Toys for Tots."

The parade brought lots of joy for children in the area.

"This is just another way to raise or collect more toys for the Toys for Tots program," Simmons said. 'It's a way to get a whole another community involved, the equestrian community. So, we're all happy to do this."

It's an event that Soncee Webb says hits close to home.

"This is such a great thing to do," Webb said. "I've been one of those kids that haven't had a lot for Christmas."

"It's that giving spirit that will help leave no child left behind.

"Our goal is to make sure every child wakes up to a new present under the tree to bring a smile to their face," Webb said.

If you would like to donate to Toys for Tots, you can visit their newest location at the Grand Teton Council building located at 3910 S Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls

They will begin to take applications for children in need on Nov. 1.