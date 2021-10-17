Rome goes to the polls to vote for new mayor amid ‘Covid pass’ tension

By Sarah Dean, CNN

Romans are voting in a run-off election to decide the Italian capital‘s next mayor — with a center-left or center-right candidate vying for the post.

The center-right candidate, radio host and lawyer Enrico Michetti, is backed by an alliance of the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FdI), Matteo Salvini’s right-wing Lega party and centre-right Forza Italia.

History professor and former finance minister Roberto Gualtieri is the candidate for the center-left Partito Democratico (PD).

The run-off — taking place Sunday and Monday — comes after there was no outright winner in polls two weeks ago.

Last week, the granddaughter of Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini, Rachele Mussolini, won a second term as a city councilor in Rome in the October 3-4 municipal election.

Standing for Fratelli d’Italia, she won more than 8,200 votes — the highest number of votes for any candidate — and a huge increase on the 657 votes she received in the 2016 ballot.

Fratelli d’Italia, descends from the neo-fascist conservative MSI party — or Italian Social Movement party — and is led by Giorgia Meloni.

Polls close at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) on Monday.

The run-off comes amid political tensions over the country’s new “Green Pass” that mandates all workers are either double vaccinated or able to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test or recent recovery.

Protests erupted and turned violent in Rome on October 9 over the pass, which came into force on Friday. It is the strictest such mandate for workers in Europe.

On Saturday, a rally against fascist movements was held by Italy’s national trade unions in the city’s San Giovanni square.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.