Wyoming lawmakers plan anti-vaccine-mandate special session

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming lawmakers plan to hold a rare special session Oct. 26-28 to counter President Joe Biden’s proposal to require COVID-19 vaccination for certain workers. One proposed bill would impose a $500,000 fine for firing, demoting, promoting, compensating or refusing to hire employees based on vaccination status. Another would fine or jail public servants who tried to enforce federal vaccine mandates. The Casper Star-Tribune reports such measures may lack legal force because the U.S. Constitution prohibits state statutes from superseding federal law. Biden’s proposal would require vaccination for health care workers, federal employees and workers at large businesses.